Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): The release date of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has once again changed.

The film, which was earlier supposed to grace the theatres on April 14, will now be out on August 11.

Also Read | Uncharted: Did You Know Mark Wahlberg Was to Play Nathan Drake Years Before Tom Holland Came on Board?.

On Tuesday, Aamir Khan Productions took to Instagram and issued a statement regarding the same. The makers also announced that Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, which was scheduled to release on August 11, has now been moved.

"This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts," the statement read.

Also Read | All Of Us Are Dead, True Beauty, Hellbound – 7 Kdramas Based On Webtoons That We Recommend.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)