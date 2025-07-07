Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): Actor Vishnu Vishal and badminton star Jwala Gutta have finally revealed the name of their baby girl, who was born on April 22 of this year.

The couple named their daughter Mira, and it was none other than Bollywood star Aamir Khan who chose the name.

On Sunday, both Vishnu and Jwala took to Instagram to share adorable photos from the intimate naming ceremony. In the pictures, Aamir Khan can be seen attending the celebration and posing with the family.

Along with the pictures, Jwala wrote, "Our 'Mira'! Couldn't have asked for more!! This journey would have been impossible without you, Aamir!! We love you. P.S. Thank you for the beautiful and thoughtful name!!!!"

Vishnu's caption added, "Introducing our MIRA... A big hug to #AamirKhan sir for coming all the way to Hyderabad to name our baby. MIRA represents unconditional love and peace. The journey with Aamir sir to this point has been a magical one..."

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta got married in April 2021 in a private ceremony in Hyderabad, after dating for a few years.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has been busy with his work commitments. He recently returned to the big screen with 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' and is being praised for his role in the film. It is a sequel to the blockbuster movie 'Taare Zameen Par.' In the sports drama, Aamir plays the role of a basketball coach who is tasked with training a group of neurodivergent children. The film, directed by Prasanna, hit theatres on June 20.

He will also be seen in superstar Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie ' where he plays a bold role named Dahaa. (ANI)

