Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who made her acting debut in 2016 with Aamir Khan starrer sports drama biopic 'Dangal', passed away on Saturday.

The actor breathed her last at the age of 19. The cause of her death remains unknown.

Also Read | BTS' J-Hope Steps Out in Style Decked Up in a Tee and Denim Jacket Ahead of His 30th Birthday (View Pic).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Aamir Khan Productions mourned the demise of the actor and penned a heartfelt note.

https://twitter.com/akppl_official/status/1758784563420266576?s=46

Also Read | Suhani Bhatnagar Dies at 19: Everything You Must Know About the Dangal Actress.

They wrote, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."

The news not only shocked the industry members but fans too.

One of the users wrote, "Untimely death of one with youthful promise. Om Shanthi."

Another user wrote, "Very Shocking... What is the reason? May her soul Rest in Peace."

'Dangal' was released in the year 2016. Starring actor Aamir Khan in the lead role the film was declared a blockbuster hit and is one of the highest-grossing Indian films.

Suhani played the younger version of Babita, while Sanya Malhotra essayed the older Babita Phogat. Zaira Wasim stepped into the role of the child version of Geeta Phogat, while Fatima Sana Shaikh played the role of elder Geeta Phogat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)