Filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Tuesday marked three years of the release of his film Zero, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Kangana Ranaut Terms Thalaivii as a Life-Changing Experience, Learning Curve.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rai shared posters of the film along with the caption, "Dil ke Kareeb... Hamesha. Film nahi feeling hai #3yearsofzero." Fans flooded the post with likes and comments. "Most fav movie," a social media user wrote. 14 Years of Welcome: Anees Bazmee Celebrates His Blockbuster Comedy With Nostalgic Instagram Post.

Aanand L Rai Celebrates 3 Years of Zero

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai)

"Love you sir," another added. Meanwhile, the director has 'Atrangi Re' and 'Raksha Bandhan' in the pipeline.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)