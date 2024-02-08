Los Angeles [US], February 8 (ANI): English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is all set to play his next role in David Mackenzie's heist thriller 'Fuze,' which Anton will launch at the European Film Market in Berlin this month, as per Variety.

Taylor-Johnson reunited with 'Hell or High Water' director Mackenzie, who previously worked together in 2018's 'Outlaw King.'

According to the film's plot, 'Fuze' "opens on the discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb in a London construction site, sparking a mass evacuation - the perfect cover for a heist," with a writing by Ben Hopkins.

Taylor-Johnson's upcoming projects include the lead part in Marvel's "Kraven and the Hunter," which will be released in August; "The Fall Guy," starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt; and Robert Eggers' highly anticipated "Nosferatu."

Mackenzie's 2016 neo-western 'Hell or High Water' received four Oscar nominations, including best picture, and he is also poised to film 'Relay,' which stars Lily James, Riz Ahmed, and Sam Worthington.

"Tension is one of the purest emotions that cinema can create. I had the idea of combining all the high stakes of an unexploded bomb with that of a bank robbery -- clashing these two genres to create as much pressure as possible -- in a context that feels as real as possible," Mackenzie said in a statement.

"Ben Hopkins took those ingredients and cooked up the compelling script that we are now taking into production."

'Fuze' is produced by Gillian Berrie ('Outlaw King,' 'Tetris') for Sigma Films, Sebastien Raybaud ('The End We Start From,' 'Greenland'), and Callum Grant ('Jackdaw,' 'Cleaner') for Anton. Giles Nuttgens, the cinematographer from "Hell or High Water," has joined the creative team as the director of photography.

Anton is sponsoring 'Fuze' and selling worldwide rights at EFM, where the company will show a sizzle reel.

Anton's U.S. rights are co-represented by UTA Independent Film Group and WME Independent.

"Together, David Mackenzie and DP Giles Nuttgens are dynamos. Just add Aaron Taylor-Johnson and we have the Midas touch for this whirlwind movie," Berrie said. "I cannot wait!"

Added Raybaud and Grant, "David is uniquely talented at pairing large-scale filmmaking with truly unique characters. 'Fuze' melds the relentless tension of a bomb movie to the heist genre. Buckle up!"

Taylor-Johnson is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern, LLP. Mackenzie is repped by UTA, United Agents in London, and Alan Wertheimer and Kim Jaime.

Berrie is repped by UTA, United Agents in London, and Alan Wertheimer and Kim Jaime. Nuttgens is repped by UTA. (ANI)

