Makers of the upcoming action thriller film Ruslaan starring Aayush Sharma are all set to come up with the teaser of the film. Crfeating more anticipation among fans, they dropped a new poster. Aayush took to Instagram and treated fans to the new poster along with a teaser announcement. The poster captures Aayush Sharma's intense gaze, his eye almost pierced by a menacing knife. Ruslaan: Makers Unveil New Poster of Aayush Sharma's Fierce Look in Katyayan Shivpuri's Directorial, Film Teaser To Release on March 12 (View Pic).

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Haarne ka khauf nahi hai, meri gun aur guitar ke saath, bas duniya jeetne ka josh hai. Toofan ki tarah nahi... Toofan hi hu main. #Ruslaan teaser arriving on 12th March, 2024. Roaring in theatres on 26th April, 2024. #GuitarBhiBajegaAurGunBhi." The film's teaser will be unveiled on March 12. Helmed by director Karan L Butani, Ruslaan is all set to hit the theatres on April 26, 2024. Ruslaan Pre-Teaser: Aayush Sharma Dons Never-Before-Seen Action Hero Avatar in Karan Butani’s Thriller; Film To Release on April 26 (Watch Video).

Check Out Ruslaan's Poster:

AAYUSH SHARMA: ‘RUSLAAN’ NEW POSTER ARRIVES… TEASER ON 12 MARCH… 26 APRIL RELEASE… Team #Ruslaan - starring #AayushSharma - will unveil #RuslaanTeaser on 12 March 2024… The film arrives in *cinemas* on 26 April 2024.#Ruslaan also features #JagapathiBabu, #SushriiMishraa and… pic.twitter.com/dANhS12Uc7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2024

Talking about the poster, Aayush said, "The poster boldly confronts viewers, promising an experience that will keep them on the edge of their seats. Get ready for a thrilling ride because Ruslaan is set to redefine the meaning of adrenaline-fueled entertainment." Apart from Aayush, the film also stars debutant actor Sushrii Mishraa and actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

