Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Entertainment News | Actor Ali Fazal's Mother Passes Away

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 09:43 PM IST
A+
A-
Entertainment News | Actor Ali Fazal's Mother Passes Away
Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ali Fazal's mother passed away on Wednesday. Fazal shared the news on social media and wrote an emotional note for his mother paying his respects.

Putting out a picture of his mother on Twitter, the 'Fukrey' actor wrote: "I'll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali."

Also Read | Mere Aangne Mein Actress Krutika Desai Khan Makes Her Digital Debut With ALTBalaji's Bebaakee.

His co-star, actor Richa Chadha also shared similar sentiments on the micro-blogging site and shared Fazal's post.

Adding a heart emoticon, Chadha wrote: "hang in there... Rest in peace Auntie."

Also Read | Ali Fazal's Mother Passes Away in Lucknow; The Fukrey Actor Shares An Emotional Note on Twitter.

Director Anubhav Sinha tweeted: "So sorry for your loss man.... Big Hug..." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement