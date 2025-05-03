Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Actor-creator Aamir Khan won many hearts with his down-to-earth tips on 'The Art of Acting', which he gave from the Creatosphere stage in WAVES 2025 today.

According to a release from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the veteran actor shared practical advice drawn from his years of experience in filmmaking, saying, "I am not a trained actor. I wanted to go to the National School of Drama, but couldn't. I have picked up tips on the way, which work for me."

Also Read | 'Panchayat 4' Teaser Unveiled at WAVES 2025: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta Web Series to Premiere on July 2 (Watch Video).

He was felicitated by Union Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju.

Speaking about the future of film-making, Aamir Khan said, that AI technology has enabled films to be shot without the actor in the scene! AI and technology is capable of adding the Actor later in the scene.

Also Read | 'Pahalgam Terror Attack Happened Due to Such Behaviour': Complaint Against Sonu Nigam for Linking Kannada Song Demand With J&K Attack.

The first and foremost task for an actor is to get into the mind of the character, said the versatile actor who over the years have gifted many memorable characters to Indian Cinema.

When asked as to how he gets into the skin of the character? the actor stated, "I spend a lot of time with scripts. I read the script again and again. If the script is good, you will understand the character, its physicality, attitude etc. will all come from it". Additionally, discussions on the character and story with the director also gives an idea.

Throwing a light on his hard-working nature, the actor said that, "I have a weak memory. So, I hand-write dialogues. I take up the difficult scenes first. The dialogues must be by heart. On first day, I just work on it. I do it every day for 3-4 months, and then it gets into me. The dialogues have to become yours. You have to own it.

When it was written it was the script-writer's. It later becomes yours. When you repeat the same line, you realize, you can do it many a way."

Aamir Khan further said that an actor has to repeat and go for retake of scenes with same emotional intensity every day.

"The more honest you are, the better you will perform," Khan said.

When asked as to how does Aamir Khan practice his scenes to which he replied that "I visualize scenes before giving shots. I never look into mirror while practicing scenes."

On his personal favourite of all his film-projects, it is 'Taare Zameen Par' as it "taught many parents to be patient with their children, support them and be empathetic with their little ones!"

Giving tips on those who are just starting off, Aamir Khan said that the one has to believe in the script.

"When I use emotion, it has to come from the script. You have to believe the script. Sometimes there are scenes in the films which are not believable. But the actor may make you believe it. Actor has to convince the audience about what is being shown," Aamir Khan said.

On being asked as to what a good script is, Aamir Khan replied, "A good script will have a clear premise. Goal setting should come in first ten percent of the story. Otherwise the interest of audience will be lost".

The most important tip for all involved in a film project - "Do what the scene demands, and don't just think of your own work in it". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)