Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Actress Sonali Bendre took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the ongoing Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. She was joined by her husband and producer, Goldie Behl.

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Sonali Bendre shared beautiful photos from her holy visit, which featured her taking a holy dip in Sangam and visiting the Lord Hanuman Temple.

In one of the pictures, the 'Sarfarosh' actress stands near a telescope. In the next snap, she watches the grand arrangement of the Maha Kumbh through the telescope.

While sharing the photos, Sonali wrote, "Little moments, big memories" in the caption section of the post.

Maha Kumbh Mela continues to attract devotees and celebrities. On Monday, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati river.

During her visit, the actress met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and took his blessings

Speaking to ANI, Katrina expressed her gratitude and excitement about being part of the sacred event.

"I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here," she said.

On February 13, Katrina's husband and actor, Vicky Kaushal, visited Maha Kumbh, a day before the release of his film 'Chhaava'. (ANI)

