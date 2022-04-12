Los Angeles, Apr 12 (PTI) Actor Walker Scobell, who recently made his feature debut with sci-fi movie "The Adam Project", is set to play the titular role in Disney Plus series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians".

The live-action show centres on the titular 12-year-old modern demigod (Scobell), who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

According to Deadline, Riordan will write the pilot episode along with Jon Steinberg. James Bobin is attached to direct.

Executive producers are Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.

The "Percy Jackson" book series comprises of “The Lightning Thief,” “The Sea of Monsters,” “The Titan's Curse,” “The Battle of the Labyrinth,” and “The Last Olympian.”

Both “Lightning Thief” and “Sea of Monsters” were previously adapted into feature films, starring Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson. PTI

