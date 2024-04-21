Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has showered praise on his wife, Yami Gautam, for her exceptional performance in the recent film 'Article 370'.

Aditya, who is known for his critically acclaimed works, hailed Yami's portrayal of Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer, in the film, stating that she deserves a National Award for her remarkable work.

In a post shared on his Instagram story, Aditya said it was one of Yami's best work yet.

He commended her authenticity and strength, particularly highlighting a poignant scene in the film, and urged for recognition of her talent with a National Award.

"#article370 is an emotion! Women power at its peak! @pillumani you are so strong, natural and inspiring in this film. Fan forever! @yamigautam you are phenomenal and this is your best work and film. Someone please give her a National Award this year just for that one scene," wrote Dhar alongside a poster of the film.

'Article 370', directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Suhas Jambhale, delves into the pivotal event of the revocation of Article 370 by the Central government on August 5, 2019.

The decision, which stripped the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, is depicted through the lens of realism and factual storytelling in the film.

The movie, set in the scenic valley of Kashmir, captures the essence of the historical event without resorting to melodrama or overt patriotism, as commended by Aditya Dhar.

Alongside Yami Gautam, the film features an ensemble cast including Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, 'Article 370' hit the cinemas on February 23, offering audiences a thought-provoking glimpse into the complexities of Kashmir's history and the struggles surrounding the revocation of its special status.

Yami is next set to grace the screens in the upcoming film 'Dhoom Dhaam'. (ANI)

