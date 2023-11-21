Panaji, Nov 21 (PTI) Actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday said her upcoming movie "Ae Watan Mere Watan" is a timeless story of India's freedom struggle that has the ability to inspire the current generation.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, the period drama is backed by Dharmatic Entertainment Production, and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

The makers presented an exclusive showcase of the thriller drama film, inspired by true events, at the ongoing 54th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

"This is a film based on the Indian freedom struggle, but it is a timeless story. The current generation should take inspiration from this. The freedom struggle ended in 1947 but even after that, as a woman, child, and actor everyone struggles. We should find inspiration within ourselves,” Sara told reporters on the sidelines of IFFI.

As a history student, the actor said, the film turned out to be an interesting opportunity. The movie is written by Darab Farooqui and Iyer.

"I am a history student. Also, time travel won't be possible so how will I go to the Quit India Movement and relive those emotions that people faced at that point of time... I have got this chance by doing this movie," she said.

The makers today also conducted a session on "Drawing inspiration from history to create an immersive cinematic experience for today's audiences".

Iyer said while the team has taken creative liberties to make the story engaging, they have remained true to the essence of actual events that took place during the Quit India Movement of 1942.

"I would like to share that Sara has been so open to every nuance of the character she plays. She is a modern young woman, who transformed into the part so seamlessly. I would like to thank her for being on this journey with me," he added.

Johar said “Ae Watan Mere Watan is an inspiring story that needed to be told.

"We have tried to tell some stories, inspired by true events that have spoken volumes about the love for our country, and this film is that. We are very excited to be here at IFFI, for the audience to catch a glimpse of this film that will be premiering next year," the producer said.

The film will premiere on Prime Video in India and other global territories.

Aparna Purohit, head of originals, India & Southeast Asia, Prime Video, said with the upcoming film they are delighted to bring forth an untold chapter from India's history.

"This riveting narrative, accompanied by a heart-pounding soundtrack and the exceptional portrayal of Sara Ali Khan as a freedom fighter, creates a poignant and unforgettable experience that proudly echoes… Ae Watan Mere Watan!" she said.

The 54th IFFI will conclude on November 28.

