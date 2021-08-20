Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Marilyn Manson allegedly spit and blew snot on a videographer at his 2019 concert in New Hampshire, according to an affidavit released by police on Wednesday.

As per Fox News, Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, surrendered last month to police in Los Angeles, in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant in the case. The allegations were detailed in the affidavit that was released along with the criminal complaint in the case.

Manson has been charged with two misdemeanour counts of simple assault stemming from an alleged incident on August 19, 2019, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. The misdemeanour charges can each result in a jail sentence of less than a year and a USD 2,000 fine if convicted.

An arraignment hearing on the charges will be scheduled for September 2 at Laconia District Court in New Hampshire.

Susan Fountain, a videographer, was in the venue's stage pit area at the time of the alleged assault. Her company, Metronome Media, was contracted by the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion for the concert season.

According to the affidavit, Manson approached Fountain the first time, put his face close to the camera and spit a "big lougee" at her. She was struck on both hands with saliva.

Manson allegedly returned a second time, covering one side of his nostril and blowing in Fountain's direction. Fountain put down her camera and went to the restroom to wash her hands and arms that had Manson's bodily fluids on them.

In recent years, Manson has also faced abuse accusations, unrelated to the New Hampshire incident. He has denied wrongdoing.

In February, actor Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused Manson, her ex-fiance, of sexual and other physical abuse, alleging she was "manipulated into submission" during their relationship.

Months later, 'Game of Thrones' actor Esme Bianco sued Manson in federal court in Los Angeles, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

In 2018, Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to file charges against Manson over allegations of assault, battery and sexual assault dating to 2011, saying they were limited by statutes of limitations and a lack of corroboration. According to Fox News, the accuser, in that case, was identified only as a social acquaintance of Manson. (ANI)

