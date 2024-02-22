Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Weeks after Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation after 11 years of marriage, the 'Dhoom' actor posted a sun-kissed selfie on her Instagram along with a cryptic message.

"No matter how dark it gets the sun will rise," Esha captioned her post.

The official statement issued by the former couple announcing their seperation read, "We have mutually & amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout. Thank you, Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani ."

However, the reason behind their separation is still unknown.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani got married in a low-key ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on June 29, 2012. Radhya was born to the pair 2017 and the couple welcomed their second daughter, Miraya in 2019.

The daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini has featured in several big films like 'Dhoom', 'Dus', and 'No Entry'.

She made her acting comeback last year, with the thriller series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' alongside actor Ajay Devgn which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

She will also be seen in an upcoming series 'Invisible Woman' alongside veteran actor Suniel Shetty, which is backed by the film arm of Saregama India -- Yoodlee Films.

Rajesh M Selva of 'Thoongaa Vanam' and 'Kadaram Kondan' fame is helming the project. (ANI)

