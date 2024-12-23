With almost all hurdles overcome by the International Cricket Council (ICC), cricket's apex body is all set to announce the schedule for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 tournament, which will tentatively be co-hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing all their matches in the Middle-East. However, most cricket fans anticipated the India vs Pakistan clash, which is bound to happen, with both arch-rivals pooled in Group A along with Bangladesh and New Zealand. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Announcement Soon As Hybrid Model Finalised, Pakistan and UAE to Host the Cricket Tournament.

When and Where is India vs Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

Reports suggest the high-voltage India national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team is expected to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on 23rd February 2025, which falls on a Sunday.

What Time Will the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Start?

With Champions Trophy 2025 being a 50-over competition, the start for IND vs PAK ODI 2025 as per Dubai will be 3:00 PM, which converted to Indian Standard Time (IST) will be 3:00 PM. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Ninth Edition of Men's ODI Competition.

India vs Pakistan ODI Record At Dubai International Stadium

Arch-rivals have clashed two times at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in ODIs, with India coming out as winners over Pakistan on both occasions. Both matches were part of the Asia Cup 2022, which India won beating Bangladesh in the final.

The India-Pakistan clash is a money-maker for ICC or any other cricketing body, which because of geo-political tensions have been curtailed over the years, where both nations only play each other in global events, with BCCI agreeing to play because of matches taking place in neutral countries.

