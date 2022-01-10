Still from the video shared by Ajay Devgn (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Bollywood power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol on Monday celebrated two years of the release of their film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay posted a video featuring various scenes from the film, especially how they looked while they were shot, and their final look with the visual effects.

Also Read | Salute: Release Date of Dulquer Salmaan-Starrer Postponed Due to Rising Omicron Cases.

In the caption, he wrote, "From script to screen to making history. Celebrating #2YearsOfTanhaji."

Kajol also shared an Instagram Reel featuring her brave and beautiful character of Savitribai.

Also Read | The Mother: Jennifer Lopez’s Film Shoot Temporarily Halted Due to COVID-19 Concerns.

She wrote, "Here's to the strength and support that the warrior's women brought to the battlefield, here's to Savitribai and here's to #2YearsOfTanhaji."

The film involved Ajay in the role of Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare, fighting for the principle of 'Bhagwa' (saffron) flag, 'Swaraj' (home-rule) and 'Satya' (truth).

Kajol essayed the role of the wife of Tanhaji -- Savitribai Malusare -- a strong character, who accompanied him in taking firm decisions.

Saif Ali Khan also starred in the film. He played the antagonist, Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Directed by Om Raut, the film was produced by Ajay Devgn's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)