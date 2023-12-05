Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): Actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday announced the official release date of his upcoming film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a post which he captioned, "Announcing the release date of my collaboration with Neeraj Pandey - Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, on April 26th."

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 26, 2024.

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' also stars Tabu and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles.

The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023, and will be a multi-language release.

The original soundtrack for the film has been composed by the renowned and celebrated music director M. M Kreem.

The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

Ajay and Tabu have shared screen space in films including 'Vijaypath', 'Haqeeqat', 'Thakshak', 'Fitoor', 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Bholaa'.

Apart from this, Ajay will also be seen in producer Boney Kapoor's period film 'Maidaan', in an untitled supernatural thriller film alongside R Madhavan and in director Rohit Shetty's action thriller film 'Singham Again'.

Director Neeraj Pandey is known for some critically acclaimed films like 'A Wednesday', 'Special 26', 'M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Baby' and 'Aiyaari'.

Tabu, on the other hand, will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. (ANI)

