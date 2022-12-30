Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Bollywood celebs on Friday mourned the demise of PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben.

Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am today at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

Taking to Twitter actor Ajay Devgn shared a picture and wrote, "My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. Shanti My personal condolences to our PM and his family."

Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted in Hindi, "Maa ko khone se bada dukh koi nahi. Bhagwan apko is dukh ko sehne ki Shakti de @narendramodi ji om shanti."

Punjabi actor Shehnaaz Gill shared a couple of pictures and tweeted, "My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi There is nothing as priceless & indescribable in God's creation as the bond between mother & child. Om shanti!."

Actor-turned-politician, Hema Malini took to her Twitter account and wrote, "The year end has seen a sad loss- Modi ji's beloved and much respected mother, Heeraben ji has passed away. The nation joins her son in mourning this exemplary mother who set an example of spartan living though she had a famous son@narendramodi."

Actor Anupam Kher tweeted in Hindi and wrote, "Aadarniya pradhan mantri ji aapki matashri #Heeraba ji ke nidhan ka sunkar mann sukhi bhi hua aur vyakul bhi. Aapka unke prati pyar aur aadar jag jaahir hai. Unka sthaan apke jeewan mein koi nahi bhar payega. Par aap bharat maa ke sapoot ho. Desh ki harm aa ka aashirwad apke upar hai. Meri ma aka bhi."

Actor Raveena Tandon shared a picture on her Instagram stories and captioned it with joined hands emoticons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani, and Cabinet Ministers of Gujarat were present for Hiraba Modi's last rites.

PM Modi who reached Gujarat this morning first paid tribute to his mother at her Raysan residence and then carried her mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites.

Informing about his mother's death, PM Modi tweeted, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

Recalling his meeting with his mother in June, he said, "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity." (ANI)

