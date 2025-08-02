New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Music lovers, get ready to dive into nostalgia as the global hitmaker, Akon, is all set to enthrall the audience in India with his special tour.

This November Akon will be seen performing on November 9 in Delhi, November 14 in Bengaluru, and November 16 in Mumbai.

Excited about the tour, Akon in a press note said, "India has always shown me so much love -- it's like a second home. The energy, the culture, the fans... it's on another level. I'm beyond excited to be back and perform live for y'all. This tour is gonna be something special -- let's make history together!"

"Bringing Akon back to India is a celebration. This is the night fans have been waiting for. We promise an extravagant experience that will be remembered for years to come," said Aman Kumar, co-founder of White Fox.

Last year, Akon set the stage on fire with his special performance at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

On day three of the gala event, Akon also performed his hit track 'Chammak Challo' from the sci-fi action thriller film 'Ra.One' which got superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to shake a leg on the dance floor.

Taking to Instagram, Akon shared a video of his performance at the grand event which he captioned, "Best pre wedding party of the year. Got to bring my whole Indian family on stage to perform my biggest record in India. @iamsrk, @beingsalmankhan, @sukhbir_singer, and the bride and groom Anant and Radihka. Unforgettable evening."

The video also featured a glimpse of King Khan hugging his daughter Suhana on the stage with his wife Gauri by his side and the 'Dabangg' actor playing the drums. (ANI)

