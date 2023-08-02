Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): The sudden demise of renowned art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai has shocked the entire film industry.

As a mark of respect to Desai, actor Akshay Kumar has decided to postpone the trailer release of his forthcoming film 'OMG 2'. The trailer was earlier supposed to release on Wednesday. It will now release on Thursday.

Akshay shared the update via a social media post.

"Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11am. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Desai, 57, was found dead at his studio in Karjat, Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

"When a police team reached the studio, we found him hanging in the studio. An investigation is underway to ascertain all facts and aspects of the case," Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge said.

Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi said the celebrated art director behind 'Lagaan' was under financial strain.

"He was under financial stress, which may have driven him to end his life," Baldi said.

After learning about the demise of Desai, several members from the film industry paid their heartfelt condolences.

"Deeply shocked to know that #NitinDesai, a legendary Production Designer who has contributed immensely to the growth of Indian cinema is no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. I had known him for years.. soft spoken, humble, ambitious & a visionary… you will be missed my friend. Om Shanti,” actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted.

Actor Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Nitin Desai. A brilliant art director and a good friend, his contribution to Indian cinema has been monumental. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also paid his tribute, “Cannot accept the heartbreaking news. Our beloved #nitindesai has left for his heavenly abode. He was simply a genius. A visionary artist with grace,style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all. My God give his family strength. Om Shanti."

Nitin Desai worked on a number of Hindi and Marathi films. He shared a great relationship with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He created magnificent sets for many of his films including 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and 'Bajirao Mastani'. (ANI)

