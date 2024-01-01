Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): As the New Year is here, fans welcomed 2024 with a burst of excitement, fueled by the much-anticipated announcement of the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. To kick off the year on a lively note, makers shared a new look of actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a glimpse from the film.

In the picture, Akshay and Tiger could be seen on a jet ski.

Akshay can be seen wearing a dark green tee and camouflage print joggers while Tiger stands bare-chested, flaunting his perfectly chiselled abs.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Aapka naya saal Bada bane, chhoti chhoti khushiyon se. Happy New Year, from #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. Don't forget to block #Eid2024 to meet us in theatres. Let's rock 2024!"

As soon as the picture was unveiled, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Original action hero is back."

Another user commented, "this make my new year happy."

Helmed by Zafar, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Reportedly, the makers will be unveiling the teaser of the film on Republic Day 2024.

The film has been shot in unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India and UAE.

Excited about the release, Ali Abbas earlier said, "I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience's heart and bringing all the entertaining elements of this mass entertainer to the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!"

Apart from this, Akshay will be seen next in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama film 'Soorarai Pottru', which is all set to hit theatres on February 16. (ANI)

