Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar visited the Kedarnath Temple amid tight security and offered prayers. In the pictures, he was seen greeting his fans outside the temple. The actor also took to his Instagram handle to share the video from his recent visit. He wrote in the caption, "Jai Baba Bholenath". In the video, Akshay can be seen surrounded by his fans, who were clicking the pictures of the actor. Akshay began his career in 1991 with Saugandh and had his first commercial success a year later with the action thriller Khiladi. Sky Force: Sara Ali Khan and Nimrit Kaur Roped In Opposite Akshay Kumar – Reports.

View Akshay Kumar at Kedarnath:

Later, he also worked in action films such as Mohra and Jaanwar and romantic movies like Yeh Dillagi, Dhadkan, Andaaz, and Namastey London. The actor is currently busy with his upcoming projects including OMG 2, Hera Pheri 3, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and others. Earlier, he also visited BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi during the shoot of his film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film produced by Vashu Bhagnani will see Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran play the antagonist.