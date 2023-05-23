Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Sky Force now has its leading ladies. Reportedly, it's Sara Ali Khan and Nimrit Kaur who have been roped in opposite Akki in the Dinesh Vijan produced project. However, an official confirmation is still awaited on this news. As per reports, the shooting of the film kickstarts next month. Also, it's said that the movie celebrates one of the greatest victories of the Indian Air Force. Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar Shake a Leg on Selfiee Song ‘Main Khiladi’ and It's a Treat to Their Fans (Watch Video).

