Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Prasanth Varma and RKD Studios unveiled the first look of actor Akshaye Khanna as Asuragaru Shukracharya from their upcoming film 'Mahakali'.

Taking to their X handle, RKD Studios shared the first look poster of Akshaye Khanna in the film 'Mahakali' directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru. The movie is created by Prasanth Varma.

The poster with Khanna's bearded look symbolises the mystic appeal of the actor's character in the film. With a flowing silver beard, ascetic robes, and shiny eyes, the actor exudes the character of a complex individual who appears to carry the wisdom of gods and demons alike.

While sharing the poster, the RKD Studios wrote, "In the shadows of gods, rose the brightest flame of rebellion, Presenting The Enigmatic Akshaye Khanna as the eternal 'Asuraguru SHUKRACHARYA' from Mahakali."

Akshaye Khanna was last seen in the superhit film 'Chhaava', which starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The actor played the role of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the film.

The film, a period drama, tells the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Vicky Kaushal impressing audiences with his portrayal of the Maratha ruler.

Akshaye Khanna also impressed the audience with his performance of Aurangzeb in the movie.

The actor will be next seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Dhurandhar'.

Dhurandhar is directed by 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' director Aditya Dhar. This cinematic spectacle, as per the first look, stars a stellar cast headlined by Ranveer Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

The two minutes and thirty-nine seconds of the movie's first look showcase Ranveer's never-seen-before action avatar, which is expected to face resistance from Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt.

The movie is expected to feature several violent scenes between Ranveer Singh and the A-listers.

Apart from high-octane action scenes, the first look also boasts the powerful composition created by Shashwat, with vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and a special collaboration by Hanumankind.

The movie is set to hit theatres on December 5, 2025. (ANI)

