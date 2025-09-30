Guwahati, September 30: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police, assisted by the Crime Investigation Department (CID), has intensified its probe into the mysterious death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, summoning several individuals linked to the North East Festival for questioning.

On Tuesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandipan Garg appeared before CID officials in Guwahati. According to investigators, he was among the people present aboard the yacht in Singapore when the 52-year-old singer met his untimely end earlier this month. His statement is considered significant in reconstructing the final sequence of events leading up to the tragedy. Garg was a relative of the late iconic singer.

Earlier on Monday, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami and festival organiser Amritprabha Mahanta were also interrogated for several hours. Both were released late in the evening after a day-long questioning. “We have responded to all queries. Each of us was questioned individually by the CID. We had travelled to Singapore for the festival, and we had been asked to appear again if needed,” Goswami told mediapersons after stepping out of the CID office.

CID sources confirmed that at least eight other persons connected to the North East Festival, where Zubeen Garg was scheduled to perform, were also examined. All ten individuals, including Goswami and Mahanta, have been directed to remain available for further interrogation. Investigators are now focusing on two critical aspects: whether the festival was officially underway at the time of Garg's death, and the precise timeline of events on board the yacht before he was rescued from the sea by Singapore Police.

Officials believe that testimonies from those present could help clarify discrepancies in earlier accounts and determine if there were lapses in safety or supervision. The SIT, constituted by the Assam government amid widespread public demand for a thorough inquiry, has been coordinating closely with Singaporean authorities while simultaneously gathering evidence and witness statements in India.

With the second autopsy report awaited and lookout notices already issued against two organisers, the investigation remains in a sensitive phase. Zubeen Garg, revered across Assam and the North East for his music and cultural contributions, tragically passed away in Singapore on September 19, sending shockwaves through the region and sparking calls for justice.

