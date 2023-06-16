Washington[US], June 16 (ANI): Good News!! Academy Award winner Al Pacino, 83, has welcomed his first baby with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, People reported.

The couple has become parents to a baby boy named Roman Pacino.

According to People, a US-based media outlet, Pacino's rep confirmed in late May that he was expecting his fourth child, his first with Alfallah. He shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, and daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant.

Pacino and Alfallah have been linked since April 2022. The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were pictured grabbing dinner together.

Alfallah, who works as a producer, graduated from the University of Southern California's Cinematic School of Arts before continuing her studies at the University of California Los Angeles, where she obtained a master's degree in film and TV producing, People reported citing Deadline.

Alfallah made headlines in 2017 when she began dating Mick Jagger, who was 74 at the time and she was 22.

Meanwhile, earlier it was revealed that Robert De Niro -- Al Pacino's costar in The Godfather Part II, Heat and The Irishman -- had become a father again at the ripe age of 79.

The iconic actor shocked the world when he casually announced he had 'just had a baby' in an interview -- after his long-term girlfriend Tiffany Chen, who is believed to be 45 -- was seen with a baby bump in March. (ANI)

