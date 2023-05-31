As per a report in TMZ, Hollywood legend Al Pacino is becoming father for the fourth time, that too at the age of 83. The reports claim that he and his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, whom he has been dating since April 2022, are expecting their first child. Pacino and Alfallah have kept their relationship relatively private, so there is no official confirmation on the news from either parties yet on the gender of the baby or the due date. Al Pacino Is Expecting Child at 83 With 29-Year Old Girlfriend Noor Alfallah- Reports.

This will be Pacino's fourth child. He has three adult children from previous relationships: Julie Marie (born 1989), and twins Anton James and Olivia Rose (born 2001).

Pacino's first child, Julie Marie, was born in 1989 to acting coach Jan Tarrant. The couple had a brief relationship, and Pacino has said that he was not ready to be a father at the time. Julie Marie has followed in her father's footsteps and pursued a career in acting. She is presently a director and also a producer who has recently started a production company, Tiny Apples.

In 1997, Pacino began a relationship with actress Beverly D'Angelo. The couple had twins, son Anton James and daughter Olivia Rose, in 2001. From what we read about him, Anton is more reticent in nature compared to his sister who has a very active Instagram following and keeps sharing updates on her life and career. Robert De Niro Becomes Father to His Seventh Child; The Godfather Star Confirms He Had a Baby in Recent Interview.

Al Pacino With His Three Children From 92nd Annual Academy Awards:

Apart from his relationships with Jan Tarrant, Beverly D'Angelo and now Noor Alfallah, Al Pacino had also dated other popular personalities. He was in an on-off relationship with his The Godfather co-star Diane Keaton that ended by the time the trilogy ended in 1990. Some of his other relationships were with Tuesday Weld, Jill Clayburgh, Marthe Keller, Kathleen Quinlan, Lyndall Hobbs and Lucila Polak. The Oscar-winning actor didn't commit to marriage in any of his relationships.

