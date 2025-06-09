Los Angeles, Jun 9 (PTI) Hollywood veteran Al Pacino says he was offered a "Star Wars" film, but he turned it down as he didn't connect with the script.

The first "Star Wars" film released in 1977, starring Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford and was directed by George Lucas. There have been 12 films in the franchise in total.

Pacino recalled getting the script for the film but said he couldn't understand it.

"So I loved their work, but I was doing a show on Broadway at the time, and they handed me this script, and I thought, I don't understand. (I thought), I must be out of space myself.

"But I looked at this thing and I sent it to Charlie Loughton, my friend and mentor, actually. I said, ‘What do you make of this?' He was pretty wise and he said, ‘I don't get it, Al. I don't know. I don't get it.' I said, ‘Well, I don't either; what are we going to do? They offered me a fortune, but I don't know. No, I can't play something if I don't speak the language," he added.

The last film of "Star Wars" franchise released in 2019, titled "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker". Directed by J.J. Abrams, it featured Hamill.

Pacino's latest work is "The Ritual" from David Midell, which released on June 6. It featured the actor alongside Abigail Cowen.

