Washington [US], December 19 (ANI): Alec Baldwin, whose involuntary manslaughter case stemming from the tragic 2021 shooting on the 'Rust' film set was dismissed in July, is now determined to tell his side of the story.

The incident, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured writer/director Joel Souza, continues to haunt the actor, and Baldwin is committed to shedding light on what he believes are the suppressed truths behind the shooting, as per Deadline.

In a recent interview, Baldwin expressed his resolve to expose the full details of the tragedy, emphasizing that "there's more to come" in the coming months, reported Deadline.

The actor stressed his intention to "raise and expose what really happened," following years of accusations and media scrutiny.

Baldwin described how he had been forced to defend himself against damaging press coverage, explaining that, "I was counterpunching. I was on the defensive. I was being accused. I was being indicted," he said as per Deadline.

Baldwin's journey through the legal and media storm has been a long and challenging one. Reflecting on the way the press handled the incident, he stated, "The press suppressed every story that could benefit me and amplified every story that could hurt me."

Baldwin went on to highlight how the truth about the events on set has never truly been told. He explained, "This has been for three years. And the truth of what happened has never been told, never."

He also shared his frustration over the public's reaction to the incident, stating, "People have just dined out. Because in this country, when people hate you on that level, they want three things: They want you to die. The second thing is, they want you to go to prison. These political crowds, both sides, they love to see their enemies put in prison for years because prison is like a living hell. And the third thing is, they want you cancelled," as per Deadline.

Despite the dismissal of the involuntary manslaughter case against him, Baldwin remains undeterred in his pursuit of justice. He hinted that new legal filings would soon reveal more details about the case, stating, "We have more s-- that's going to come out in ensuing legal filings and so forth."

Baldwin also acknowledged that while the case was dismissed, the absence of a full trial meant there were critical aspects of the case that remained unknown.

"I'm grateful" that the judge dismissed the case with prejudice, Baldwin admitted, though he also felt that having a conclusive trial would have been better for his defence.

"We had troves of things to present," he added, as per Deadline.

In the midst of his ongoing efforts to clear his name, Baldwin noted that he would be taking a break from the public eye to regroup before continuing his legal battle.

"I'm going to take a break. I don't want to talk about this for a while. I want to kind of take a nap," Baldwin shared, signalling his intention to step back from the case temporarily before embarking on the next phase of his fight for the truth.

The case against Baldwin was dismissed on July 12, 2024, after New Mexico Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled that the state had failed to disclose critical evidence to the defendant.

The judge's decision also stated that the case could not be reopened. (ANI)

