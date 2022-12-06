Good news for all Mirzapur fans! As team Mirzapur 3 has wrapped up the shoot for the upcoming show with a wholesome selfie that has warmed the hearts of its fans! On Monday, Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur, shared the photo and penned a special note along with it. He wrote, "To my most dearest and loved team, thank you sooooo much for the love and hard work you brought to the world of Mirzapur. Season 3 has been a very different journey for me, as have the other two seasons. But u must know I say this because i and Guddu Pandit derive every ounce from every person working on those sets to help build what you eventually see out there." Shweta Tripathi Sharma Wraps Up Mirzapur 3, Actress Says ‘Can’t Wait for All of You To Watch It’ (Watch Video).

He added, "You may not realise it but you all have helped me in ways I cannot write down. I only hope you all get to read this because I don't have everyone's tags. So here's my thank you. Sorry, this time I couldn't pen my personal letters to the team.." Mirzapur Season 3: Vijay Varma Finishes Shooting For Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's Amazon Prime Video Series.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

He concluded the post by writing, "To my co-actors - you know you are the best. And you know how much I love you. Lastly, thanks Amazon. Excel. And mostly my man Guru, for directing the coolest show." Fans have been constantly demanding an official announcement of the release date. As the wrap-up has been announced, season 3 of one of the most loved web series franchises shall now move to post-production.

Mirzapur is the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur vs the Pandit Brothers, Guddu, and Bablu. What initially begins as a battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, eventually shapes the destiny of the city, influencing its business and its politics. The web series was released on November 16, 2018. Appreciated by fans and critics alike for its gripping storyline and phenomenal performances, the previous season of Mirzapur had taken the unmatched fandom of the show several notches higher.

The second season not only recorded one of the highest completion rates but remarkably almost half of the viewers who completed the series, binge-watched the second season within just 48 hours of its launch, setting a new benchmark. With an ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles, the show continues to receive massive appreciation and viewership from across the world.