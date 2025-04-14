Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have completed three years of marital bliss.

Marking their third wedding anniversary, Alia on Monday evening took to Instagram and dropped a love-filled post.

Also Read | 'Costao' Teaser Out: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Locks Horns With Goa's Most Notorious Smuggler in This OTT Film.

She shared a romantic picture with Ranbir and captioned it, "Home, always. #Happy3."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIbsGkszw1B/

Also Read | 'Sir Jhukaya, Sukun Paya': Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday Offer Prayers at Golden Temple Ahead of 'Kesari 2' Release.

In the image, Alia is seen leaning on Ranbir as they enjoy a breathtaking seaside view.

As soon as Alia posted this adorable snap, Ralia fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt comments.

"Love and light," a fan commented.

Ranbir's mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Alia and Ranbir married in April 2022 after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022.

On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is busy filming her upcoming movie, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.

On the other hand, Ranbir was last seen in Animal, alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has the sequel of Animal, titled Animal Park. Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)