Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Celebrities from the film fraternity are flooding social media with heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes.

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt posted a picture of Ganpati Bappa on her Instagram Stories and sent a heartwarming Ganesh Chaturthi wish.

She wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Wishing love, luck and prosperity to you and your loved ones."

Katrina Kaif has also extended heartwarming greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

She dropped a picture of Ganpati on her Instagram Stories.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared heartfelt wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi, spreading festive cheer.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher shared a post dedicated to Ganpati Bappa, further sending his prayers on Wednesday.

"Many many congratulations and best wishes to all of you on Ganesh Chaturthi! May Ganesh ji give you happiness and peace always! Ganpati Bappa Morya," he wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN13AU7RH8a/

Kher also included a video of Ganpati Bappa's idol along with a devotional song, basking in the festive vibe.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun sends best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Wishing everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May this festival bring a new, prosperous beginning."

Arjun Kapoor shared a GIF on his Instagram Story, where Lord Ganesha is seen giving blessings in a white avatar.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have already begun across the country, with celebrities also joining in the festivities. (ANI)

