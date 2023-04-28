Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt on Friday penned a long note as she bagged the Best Actor award for her performance in the drama film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at the 68th Filmfare awards.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "The day we wrapped Gangubai Kathiawadi, with shaking hands and heavy hearts, I remember telling my wonderful crew. "No matter the outcome, just the experience of shooting the film, learning and growing under the guidance of Sanjay sir - that's my blockbuster." I left that set a different person - and that was ONLY because of this amazing team! Gangu .. meri jaan .. my alter ego, belongs to you Sanjay sir. Thank you for believing in me, so I could believe in myself. I will forever be in your debt! I've always said you make the world believe in magic - and if on this journey I can be even half as hard working, half as dedicated and driven as you - I will consider myself very fortunate!"

Also Read | Irrfan Khan’s Death Anniversary: How Late Legend Still Lives in the Memories of Friends and Colleagues.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrkSsjjrwxk/

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which was released in theatres on February 25, 2022, revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

Also Read | Wish Trailer Out! Chris Pine, Ariana DeBose's Disney Movie Deals With Magic and Flying Stars! (Watch Video).

"To my audience - my fans, my family! Thank you for being my constant inspiration to do better. Always. My whole team, I am me, only because of you. You keep me in one piece. And last but not the least! My beautiful family that grounds me and keeps me steady - Mama, Papa, Tanna I love you .. my other mom -- my mom-in-law & my father-in-law up there whose blessing is always with me. My gorgeous husband, for hearing me rant about my day for hours and motivating me whenever I was down and out! And my baby girl, who wasn't there at the time, but I will continue to thank for the rest of my life for the joy and peace she brings to me. Eternally grateful," the post concluded.

Apart from Alia, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also featured several remarkable actors, including Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Bhargava among others.

The film grossed Rs 153.69 core at the domestic box office and Rs 209.77 crore globally.

Meanwhile, Alia will be next seen in director Karan Johar's romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)