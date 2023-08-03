Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): Veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s kissing scene in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ has garnered a lot of attention from the audience. When the ace actor was asked during the success party of the movie about it, he replied, “Bahut mazaa aaya.”

He said, “I am receiving messages from the people and I said, “ye to mere daaye haath ka kaam hai kuch baaye haath se karvana ho vo bhi karva lo.”

Also Read | Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3: James Gunn Talks about Rocket's Emotional Journey, Says 'I Feel Close to Him Because of His Story'.

The veteran actor added, “Bahut mazaa aaya (Had a lot of fun)” and hearing this media started laughing, on this he clarified that he is talking about the film.

Further talking about the kissing scene, he replied hinting towards Karan Johar, “Captain acha ho to team bahut acha khelti hai. Aur ye kehta hai paanch saal baad aaya hai. Karan paanch saal ya saat saal baad aaye ye apna johar dikha ke jaayega. Maine jab ye kahaani suni mujhe laga ghar ghar ki kahaani hai. If the captain is good, then the team plays very well. And Karan says that he has come after five years. Karan may come after five or seven years; he will go after showing his Jauhar. When I heard this story, I thought it is a story of every household. It's a good story. Aur mujhe bhi jab jab mauka milta hai chakka maar deta hu. The place you all have in your heart for me, will never let it go.”

Also Read | BLACKPINK’s Jisoo-Ahn Bo Hyun Are Dating! From Shock To Aww – Here’s How Fans Reacted To The New Couple In K-Town.

He praised Ranveer Singh for his acting skills and said, “He is a really very good actor and a very emotional person. I enjoyed every bit of time with this unit.”

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The movie received a positive response from the audience and the entire team organised a success party for celebrating this joyful moment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)