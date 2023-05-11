Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): Actors Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer spy thriller film 'Raazi' turned 5 on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared a post which they captioned, "Watan ke liye, dil hamesha #Raazi hai. Celebrating 5 years of an inspiring story of determination & resilience! #5YearsOfRaazi"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsFqwF-IF2x/

In the post, the production house shared some glimpses from the film.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit.

The film also starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapur, and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

Adapted from Harinder Singh Sikka's novel 'Calling Sehmat', this Meghna Gulzar directorial is an inspirational story of a young Kashmiri girl Sehmat Khan, who marries Iqbal Syed, a Pakistani army officer (Vicky Kaushal), and moves to Pakistan as an Indian spy.

Her grit and resilience to help her country by finding out important information from Pakistan makes this movie a brilliant watch.

Soon after the production house shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"ICONIC," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "My favourite spy film"

"Amazing movie!!!!!," a user wrote.

Meanwhile, Alia will be next seen in director Karan Johar's romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.

Vicky, on the other hand, will be seen in Laxman Utekar's next rom-com film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke' opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Apart from that, he also has director Meghna Gulzar's next 'Sam Bahadur' in his kitty. (ANI)

