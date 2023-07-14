Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are leaving no stone unturned to promote their next, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The dynamic duo recently posted a video of them dancing to the latest track ''What Jhumka?'' from the movie.Alia Bhatt looked funky in 'Team Rani' blue color sweatshirt, paired with denim shorts and pink sneakers. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh opted for a 'Team Rocky' pink sweatshirt with ripped jeans and sports shoes. Late in the video reel, director Karan Johar joined the actors. Ranveer captioned it as, "POV: When you simply have to make it in time for the Beat Drop!!! " Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Song ‘What Jhumka?’: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Crackling Chemistry Is Highlight of This 'Jhumka Gira Re' Recreated Track (Watch Video).

Check Out Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar's Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Check Out What Jumka? Song Here:

