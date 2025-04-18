Washington [US], April 18 (ANI): Italian director and screenwriter Alice Rohrwacher has been chosen to chair the Jury of the Camera d'or, the Golden Camera jury, in Cannes.

This award honours a first feature film presented in the Official Selection, at the Critics' Week or the Directors' Fortnight.

Rohrwacher will also recognise a filmmaker's debut at the Closing Ceremony of the 78th Festival de Cannes on Saturday, May 24, reported Deadline.

In 2024, the Camera d'or went to Norwegian filmmaker Halfdan Ullmann Tondel for 'Armand', which premiered at Un Certain Regard.

Un Certain Regard ( 'A Certain Glance') is a section of the Cannes Film Festival's official selection.

The 78th Festival de Cannes will take place from Tuesday, May 13 to Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Rohrwacher said,"First times are always important, and they stay with us for the rest of our lives. Like entering an unfamiliar room, approaching one's beloved for a first kiss, or landing on a foreign shore. There's something golden that haloes these moments in our memory. Is that why the most prestigious award for first films is called Camera d'or?," reported Deadline.

Her first feature, 'Heavenly Body' (Corpo Celeste), was presented at the Directors' Fortnight in 2011.

Her second feature, The Wonders (Le meravialie), was selected to compete at the 2014 Festival de Cannes and won the Grand Prix.

Previously, she worked in documentary, with titles including Checosamanca (2006); 9x10 Novanta (2014); Futura (2021), reported Deadline. (ANI)

