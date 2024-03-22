After entertaining the audience in theatres, Alizeh Agnihotri-starrer Farrey will have its digital premiere on April 5. Farrey delves into the complexities of human experiences, emotions, and the choices people make when faced with challenging situations. It is directed by national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni. Excited about the OTT journey, Alizeh shared, "I've been overwhelmed by the incredible response to my performance in Farrey from audiences across the country. I'm deeply grateful that the love and praise I've received have exceeded my wildest expectations. As the film gears up for its digital premiere on ZEE5, I hope this wave of appreciation continues." She won the Best Debut (Female) award for Farrey at the 69th Filmfare Awards. Salman Khan and Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Spotted Leaving Jamnagar After Attending Pre-Wedding Bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant (Watch Video).

Director Padhi, who helmed the entire project, delved into details and said, "We aimed to create content that resonates with viewers, and with exam season upon us, the film's themes of ambition and academic pressure are more relevant than ever. The movie takes us into the world of ingenious cheating tactics, a concept represented by its very title. While the premise may seem familiar, what sets our film apart is its nuanced treatment and standout performances from the talented cast." While expressing his gratitude towards his team, he added, "I'm grateful to have worked with an amazing ensemble including Alizeh Agnihotri, Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Juhi Babbar, and Shilpa Shukla, who have brought their characters to life with exceptional skill." Salman Khan Films' spokesperson shared, " We are very happy to have this film premiere on OTT after receiving so much love and accolades from the audience for its theatrical release. We are confident that Farrey will give the platform and its viewers the right mix of light-hearted, entertaining, high school drama." Salman Khan Shares Playful Pics With Niece Alizeh Agnihotri As She Turns Model for His New Clothing Collection, Actor Says ‘Genes Mein Hai Love and Care’.

Watch Farrey Trailer:

Film producer Atul Agnihotri also looks forward to the film's OTT release. While praising Alizeh's performance in the film, he said, "Watching Alizeh win accolades for 'Farrey' has been immensely gratifying and overwhelming. Despite being a debutant in the film industry, she has delivered a phenomenal performance that has left audiences in awe. Her dedication and talent played a pivotal role in the film's success." Farrey will be streaming on ZEE5 from April 5.