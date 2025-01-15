Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light on Wednesday bagged a nomination for the Best Film Not in English Language at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards.

The British Academy unveiled the list of nominees across 25 categories for its upcoming awards gala. Kapadia's Malayalam-Hindi movie is pitted against Kneecap (Ireland), The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany), Emilia Perez (France) and I'm Still Here (Brazil) in the category. Besides All We Imagine As Light, Sandhya Suri's Santosh and Karan Kandhari's Sister Midnight are nominated for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer. Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel has also found a mention in the list for his directorial debut Monkey Man. The other two nominees are Luna Carmoon for Hoard and Rich Peppiatt for Kneecap. All We Imagine As Light has been on a winning streak at international platforms since it scripted history by becoming the first film from India to win the Grand Prix trophy at the Cannes Film Festival last year. BAFTA 2025 Nominations: Ralph Fiennes and Edward Berger’s ‘Conclave’ Leads With 12 Nods, Followed by ‘Emilia Perez’ and ‘The Brutalist’ – Check Out Full List.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, the film explores love, longing and loneliness in the bustling city of Mumbai through three women, two Malayali nurses -- Prabha and Anu -- and their friend Parvati, a cook.

Though the film failed to convert its two nods at the Golden Globes into wins earlier this month, it continues to amass nominations across various awards.

It won the Best International Film at the Gotham Awards recently and claimed the top spot at the Sight and Sound magazine's annual list of 50 best movies of the year. Suri's Uttar Pradesh-set police thriller Santosh had its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes in the Un Certain Regard section. It has been named Britain's Oscar entry in the international feature category. Starring Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar, Santosh revolves around a newly widowed housewife as she inherits her late husband's job as a police constable and becomes embroiled in the investigation of a young girl's murder.

Kandhari's “Sister Midnight” is a “dark physical comedy” with Radhika Apte playing the lead role. BAFTA 2025: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Receives Nomination at 78th British Academy Film Awards.

BAFTA Nominations For Films Not in the English Language Category

Congratulations to our Film Not in the English Language nominees 🌎 ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT EMILIA PÉREZ I’M STILL HERE (AINDA ESTOU AQUI) KNEECAP THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/p28gXgKSHz — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 15, 2025

It is about Uma, a disillusioned newlywed with zero domestic skills, who lives in her husband's cramped one-room flat. "Trapped in an unending domestic hell, she sets out to explore the city on her own, only to embrace fresh impulses and desires,” read the film's official plotline. Monkey Man marks the directorial debut of Patel, the star of multiple Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire as well as films like Hotel Mumbai, The Personal History of David Copperfield and The Green Knight. Inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman, Monkey Man is set in Mumbai and features Patel as Kid, a man on a quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless. The movie features a host of Indian actors, including Sikander Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, Makarand Deshpande, Pitobash and Vipin Sharma. Ralph Fiennes-starring drama Conclave leads the nominations at the BAFTAs, followed by Emilia Perez and The Brutalist, headlined by Adrien Brody. The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards will be held on February 16.