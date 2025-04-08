Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): It's a double whammy for Allu Arjun fans as the actor announced his new film, tentatively titled 'AA 22 X A6', on the occasion of his 43rd birthday. The project will be directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures.

On Tuesday, Sun Pictures took to its Instagram account to put an end to many rumours about the actor's next film.

"Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event," read the announcement text, along with a video of Allu Arjun and Atlee meeting Sun Pictures head Kalanithi Maran. The video also showed the duo flying to top VFX studios in the United States, hinting at the scale of the film.

Earlier in the day, the Pushpa actor, who turned 43 today, celebrated the special day surrounded by his loved ones.

His wife, Sneha Reddy, took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the cozy and intimate celebration they had at home. In the picture she shared, Allu Arjun is seen cutting a cake, while Sneha, their daughter Arha, and their son Ayaan stand beside him.

Sneha has never missed a chance to share glimpses of her family with fans on social media.

In January, on the occasion of Sankranti, Sneha posted adorable family pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Sankranti #2025."

The family picture featured Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy along with their children, Arha and Ayaan, all smiles as they posed in traditional attire.

The actor has had a big year, with his film Pushpa 2: The Rule creating history at the box office. Released in December last year, the movie went on to break several records.

Directed by Sukumar, the action-drama features Allu Arjun in the role of Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The actor, who is best known for hits including Arya, Race Gurram, Sarrainodu, and the Pushpa series, has never missed a chance to win fans across the country. The actor has also received the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. (ANI)

