Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Actor Allu Arjun celebrated birthday of his daughter Arha on Tuesday.

He took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with Arha from the recently held Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding in Italy. He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday my Lil Princess."

Allu wore a white embroidered kurta with black sunglasses while his daughter looked cute in a lavender-coloured embroidered lehenga.

Arjun and Sneha tied the knot on March 6, 2011, and have two kids named Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is all set to come up with 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule'. The film will hit theatres on August 15, 2024. The first movie in the franchise was 'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, which was released in theatres on December 17, 2021.

The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil were part of the film. 'Pushpa: The Rise' created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about the film was setting trends. It was made clear that the 'Pushpa' will get a sequel.

Allu Arjun was honoured with the Best Actor Award at the 69th National Film Awards. He received the award for his role in 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. (ANI)

