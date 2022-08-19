Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): As Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar are back with the second season of Amazon Prime Video's 'Mind the Malhotras'. Recently, the 'Dil Vil Pyar Vyar'actor spilled beans about her thoughts behind playing the Shefali character in the show.

The first season gave viewers a peek into Rishabh and Shefali's (Cyrus and Mini) mid-life and marital crisis-filled life, the next one will see them try to reignite the fire between them.

Also Read | Hannah Montana Casting Director Reveals It Wasn't Miley Cyrus but These Two Actresses That Almost Bagged the Lead Role.

Mini Mathur, who plays the role of Shefali Malhotra has been a popular host for several reality shows and this is one of the few times she has chosen to act. While talking about rejecting other roles before doing 'Mind the Malhotras', Mini Mathur said, "When I joined the industry, the roles I was being offered were almost alike. So, I said no to so many such roles as I always wanted to play bold, dark, or cop kind of roles which challenged me. Shefali Malhotra in Mind the Malhotras was such a Bold role... basically, it's me and that's what I like to do."

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Madiba Entertainment, the second season of the comedy-drama stars Mini Mathur as Shefali and Cyrus Sahukar as Rishabh, who are back to tickle viewers' funny bones with their rollercoaster marital journey.

Also Read | Janmashtami 2022: Hrithik Roshan Extends Wishes With Soothing Musical Twist From His Film Krrish.

The series is helmed by Sahil Sangha and written by Sahil Sangha and Karan Sharma, and is an Indian adaptation of the Israeli show 'La Famiglia' distributed by Armoza formats.

As the show is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 12, the fans are showering endless love due to its rib-tickling humour. While the audience enjoyed the first season for its hilarious one-liners, the second session is receiving the same love for being one of the funniest sitcoms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)