Los Angeles, Apr 8 (PTI) Amazon has added five actors to the cast of its upcoming series "The Peripheral".

Led by actors Chloe Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor, the sci-fi series is based on author William Gibson's 2014 novel of the same name, reported Deadline.

They are joined by actors Charlotte Riley, JJ Feild, Adelind Horan, T'Nia Miller and Alex Hernandez.

Gibson's book follows Flynne (Moretz) and her brother Burton (Reynor). In the novel, Burton, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps' elite Haptic Recon force, is hired for a security job which takes place in what he thinks is cyberspace.

When Flynne temporarily takes his place, she witnesses something that might have been murder.

Scott B Smith has created the show, which hails from "Westworld" creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's Kilter Films, Amazon Studios and Warner Bros TV.

Greg Plageman will serve as the showrunner.

Executive producers are Smith, Vincenzo Natali, Nolan and Joy, Athena Wickham and Steven Hoban.

