The backlash surrounding Adipurush is on a rise. The film, which is a dramatic retelling of Ramayana, has been constantly under the scanner ever since the makers unveiled the poster and teaser last year. And now with the movie's release, the controversies have doubled. From critics to reviewers, several people from across the country have expressed disappointment over the film's certain dialogues. Some of which include "marega bete", "bua ka bagicha hain kya" and "jalegi tere baap ki". Manoj Muntashir Reacts on Adipurush Dialogues Outrage; Promises Fans Changes in Controversial Lines and Replace Prints in Theatres - View Statement.

In the wake of such flak, the makers of Adipurush have decided to alter the controversial dialogues of the film. "Adipurush is garnering an overwhelming response across the world and is conquering the hearts of audiences across all ages. Making this visual spectacle a memorable cinematic experience, the team decides to make alterations to the film’s dialogues - valuing the input of the public and the audience," reads the statement. Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film Sees a Drop, Collects Rs 240 Crore Worldwide.

Manoj Munatshir's Tweet:

रामकथा से पहला पाठ जो कोई सीख सकता है, वो है हर भावना का सम्मान करना. सही या ग़लत, समय के अनुसार बदल जाता है, भावना रह जाती है. आदिपुरुष में 4000 से भी ज़्यादा पंक्तियों के संवाद मैंने लिखे, 5 पंक्तियों पर कुछ भावनाएँ आहत हुईं. उन सैकड़ों पंक्तियों में जहाँ श्री राम का यशगान… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) June 18, 2023

The film's co-dialogue writer Manoj Munatshir also shared this update on his Twitter account. In his tweet, he also claimed that he was abused on social media over some of the film's dialogues. "I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. The producer-director of the film and I have decided that some of the dialogues which are hurting you, we'll revise them..." he tweeted.

Helmed by Om Raut, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.