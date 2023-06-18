The team of Adipurush has decided to make change few dialogues of the film after Hanuman's dialogues "Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki" received backlash from audience for sounding overly offensive and colloquial. The dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla recently shared tweeted a long statement and confirmed that revise it and alter. Adipurush: Manoj Muntashir Defends Hanuman’s Tel Tere Baap Ka Dialogue, Says ‘Had To Simplify the Language for Audience’ (Watch Video).

Check Out Manoj Muntashir's Statement Here:

रामकथा से पहला पाठ जो कोई सीख सकता है, वो है हर भावना का सम्मान करना. सही या ग़लत, समय के अनुसार बदल जाता है, भावना रह जाती है. आदिपुरुष में 4000 से भी ज़्यादा पंक्तियों के संवाद मैंने लिखे, 5 पंक्तियों पर कुछ भावनाएँ आहत हुईं. उन सैकड़ों पंक्तियों में जहाँ श्री राम का यशगान… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) June 18, 2023

