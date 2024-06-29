Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): As Ed Westwick celebrated his 37th birthday, Bollywood actress and his fiancee Amy Jackson shared an adorable post to wish him.

Taking to her Instagram account, Amy shared a series of pictures and wrote, "You're the best decision I've ever made. Happy Birthday, baby."

Replying to her comment, Westwick wrote, "My dreams come true with you every day. Thank you for this sweet message. I love you."

Just a couple of days back, Amy took to her Instagram account to drop a series of pictures as she celebrated her bachelorette party with her friends on a private jet in France.

In the first photo, Amy looked confident as she boarded a private jet. The next photos showed her in a chic white suit, sun hat, netted white gloves, and large pearl earrings. She is also wearing a 'bride-to-be' sash and holding a drink.

Amy also took pictures with her friends on the private jet, all of them smiling and having fun. In the last photo, her friends are seen wearing masks with Amy's face on them, posing near the jet.

The 'Ekk Deewana Tha' actress recently announced her engagement to actor Ed Westwick, popular for his roles in shows like 'Gossip Girl' and 'White Gold.'

Back in 2022, Amy made her relationship with Ed Westwick Instagram official.

Ed is also an actor. He is best known for his role in 'Gossip Girl'.

Amy earlier dated George Panayiotou for quite some time. The two got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son in September of the same year.

Reportedly, the couple parted ways in 2021, after which Amy removed all their pictures together from her Instagram account. (ANI)

