Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Rumoured couple-actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning. The couple always manage to grab headlines with their public appearances. Seems like the duo are off to an undisclosed destination for a New Year vacation.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, the lovebirds did not arrive at the airport together; but were seen posing and flaunting big smiles.

Ananya can be seen wearing a checked shacket paired with loose pants, a cap and shoes.

For glam, she opted for a minimal makeup look.

Aditya, on the other hand, also carried a checked shacket look.

Recently, Aditya Roy Kapur graced the famous 'Koffee' couch in the recent episode of the popular talk show 'Koffee with Karan Season 8' with Arjun Kapoor.

During a conversation with the 'Aashiqui 2' actor KJo addressed the rumours of him dating actor Ananya Panday to which he wittily replied, "You see Karan you said on your show 'Ask me no secrets and I'll tell you no lies."

Karan also told Aditya that in the earlier episode of 'KWK 8' Ananya said she was feeling "very Ananya Coy Kapur," to which the 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' actor said "And I am Aditya Joy Kapur as of now."

"You mean you're joyously in a situationship?" Karan asked Aditya to which he replied, "I'm quite joyous".

Karan also asked him if the first word that comes to his mind when he says Ananya is "joy"?. To which, Aditya responded, "Joy, pure joy and bliss".

When Ananya Panday graced the famous talk show couch with Sara Ali Khan, Karan asked Sara what's the one thing that Ananya has that she doesn't, Sara quickly replied, 'Night Manager'. The web series 'Night Manager' is headlined by Ananya's rumoured boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Upon hearing Sara's answer, Ananya replied, "I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur."

Ananya and Aditya have been rumoured to be dating for some time. It all began when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. However, neither of them has confirmed the reports.

The two also reportedly visited Maldives recently to celebrate Ananya's 25th birthday.

Talking about 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, the film is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media. Apart from Ananya, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles.

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions. Bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young and dynamic cast helped turn a wall on the bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural, capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kicked off the promotions for the film.

Apart from this, she will also be making her OTT debut soon with the upcoming series 'Call me Bae'.

Meanwhile, Aditya will be seen in director Anurag Basu's 'Metro...in Dino'. (ANI)

