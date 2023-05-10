Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): As 'Student of the Year 2' completed four years of release, actors Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria turned nostalgic and shared clips from the movie.

Taking to Instagram, on Wednesday, Ananya shared several stories of her fan's reactions on this occasion.

Also Read | Zoya Akhtar on Cinema Making: It Is Important to Share Set of Values While Filming.

Most of the stories showcased the collage of Ananya's different looks. At the same time, other stories depict a scene from the film and her receiving an award for the same.

Sharing the story, she wrote, "No amount of t of thanking will ever be enough for the love you guys have given me.. I'm eternally grateful. I promise to work even harder and be the best possible version just for YOU".

Also Read | Ant-Man and The Wasp- Quantumania: Paul Rudd Loves That 'There's Nothing Extraordinary' about His Character in the Franchise.

She shared another video in which she captioned ], "It feels like so much has changed and at the same time nothing has changed at all. Still, that girl who is just excited that she gets to be in movies and is eager to challenge herself and make everyone happy".

On the other hand, Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram and dropped videos from the movie in her story.

Along with the video, she wrote, "Awww we were babies!!!!! The loveliest foray into the movies and still the sweetest memories. Love you and thank you always, my Dharma and SOTY family!"

The video featured a trio- Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday's dance from the movie.

The romantic action comedy film revolves around college romance and bullies, where some have to face heartbreaks. At the same time, other students try to win the college's coveted Student of the Year trophy.

A standalone sequel titled 'Student of the Year 2' is helmed by Punit Malhotra and was released in May 2019.

The movie marks the debuts of both Panday and Sutaria in bollywood. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)