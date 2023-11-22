Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Actor Anil Kapoor is missing his grandson, Vayu.

Anil took to Instagram on Wednesday to share adorable pictures with Vayu and wrote, "No contest. Vayu wears it better! #BossBaby #MissingVayu."

Also Read | Napoleon Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz8O5ojPfVm/?hl=en&img_index=2

In the first picture, Anil was seated with Vayu in his arms on a sofa. The toddler was wearing a black hat that covered half of his face

Also Read | Starfish Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Khushalii Kumar, Ehan Bhat and Milind Soman's Romantic Thriller.

Another image showcased the actor wearing the same hat as he carried Vayu in his arms. Vayu's mother and actor Sonam Kapoor was also seen in a black dress as she looked towards Vayu.

To the pictures, Sonam reacted by saying, "Vayu misses you ... NaaaaNaaaa ! HaTT!"

Notably, Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.

In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, Sonam was recently seen in the film, 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

The film premiered on the OTT platform Jio Cinema and marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break.

Sonam will be seen in two projects starting next year, one being 'Battle For Bittora' and the other has been kept under wraps.

Anil, on the other hand, will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

In the film, Anil will be seen portraying the role of Ranbir's father.

Apart from this, he also has director Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

'Fighter' is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)