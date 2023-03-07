On the occasion of actor Anupam Kher's birthday, several B-town celebs took to their social media handles and sent warm wishes to the DDLJ actor. Taking to Instagram, Anil Kapoor shared a couple of pictures on his story and wrote, "Happy birthday my friend @anupamkher. You look better with each passing year! On your birthday! Let's make a pact to do an action film together..the way you're working out and now even swimming. I know you hate doing action but now is the time!! You're looking set to do a kickass action film. Who could ever believe you're 68 today?" Anupam Kher Birthday: From Saaransh, A Wednesday to The Kashmir Files, A Look at the Veteran Actor’s Best Performances!.

Actor Parineeti Chopra shared a couple of pictures with the veteran actor and wrote, "My fav human!! Happpiesttt bday @anupamkher I love you. You know that!" Sonali Bendre shared a picture and captioned it, "Happy Birthday @anupamkher Lots of love and good health." Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa wrote, "Wishing sir @anupamkher a very happy birthday. Keep guiding us and loving us as you always do sir. Have a great day." The Kapil Sharma Show: Boman Irani Reveals Anupam Kher’s Phobia!.

Actor Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Happy birthday to dear @anupamkher ji."

From working in Indian films for almost four decades to achieving global fame with several international projects, veteran actor Anupam Kher has always made his fans proud with his work. Whether it is a negative role or a comic role or an intense role, Kher has proved his versatility in different genres time and again. In the upcoming months, Anupam Kher will be seen in The Vaccine War and Emergency. The Vaccine War revolves around India's contributions in the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. It is helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Emergency is Kangana Ranaut's directorial and revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.